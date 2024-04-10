'Can't connect name with corruption': Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns, quits AAP

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has resigned from both his post and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over what he called was the party's downfall from an anti-corruption group to a party "that's involved in corruption".

In a big jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Social Welfare and Minister of Labour, Raaj Kumar Anand on Wednesday resigns from the party. This is notably the first resignation from the Arvind Kejriwal government after the Delhi CM was arrested on March 21

After resigning as Delhi minister and from AAP, Raaj Kumar Anand said, "Aam Aadmi Party was born to fight corruption but today the party is stuck in a swamp of corruption. It has become difficult for me to work on the minister's post. I resigned from the post of minister and from the party as I can't connect name with this corruption."

"The connection with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal happened because he had said 'Rajniti badlegi toh desh badlega'...Today politics hasn't changed but the politician has. I have sent my resignation to the chief minister's office," he added.

The development came after Arvind Kejriwal in his latest message from the jail had asked his party leaders to ensure that the public does not face any problem and observe 'Tanashahi Hatao, Samvidhan Bachao' Diwas on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Raaj Kumar Anand, the Labour Minister of Delhi, had his home searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 3 of last year as a part of a money laundering probe.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn the Delhi High Court's decision to deny his request to be arrested in connection with the purported liquor policy fraud. But according to the Supreme Court, Kejriwal's case cannot be heard by a special bench before Monday. The Chief Minister of Delhi was requested to mail the plea documents to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud some time ago.