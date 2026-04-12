Delhi Metro is undertaking a mid-life refurbishment of 70 trains on its Red and Blue lines. The upgrades include modern tech like new PA systems, CCTV, fire detection, and charging points to enhance passenger safety, comfort, and experience.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has undertaken a comprehensive mid-life refurbishment (retrofit) initiative for its Blue Line trains to enhance passenger safety, comfort, and overall travel experience. Under this initiative, the oldest Rolling Stock (RS-1) trains are being upgraded with modern technology and improved facilities to ensure they remain reliable and meet current standards, the metro operator said.

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Phased Refurbishment Plan

As part of its mid-life refurbishment programme, DMRC is refurbishing 70 trains of the Red and Blue lines in a phased manner. In the first phase, 12 trains have already been upgraded. In the second phase, 18 trains have been refurbished, and work on another 9 trains will begin soon, followed by work on the remaining 9 trains. In the third phase, 22 Blue Line trains will be refurbished by November 2027.

These trains, inducted between 2002 and 2007, have completed nearly 19 to 24 years of service and are being upgraded with modern systems and features to align with the latest rolling Stock standards. Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, inspected the first refurbished train of the third phase before it was inducted into passenger service. With this, a total of 31 trains have been refurbished so far, showing DMRC's continued focus on modernisation.

Key Upgrades and Features

According to the release, the refurbishment work includes major improvements to both the train interiors and systems. The interior areas, including passenger sections and driver cabins, have been repainted to restore aesthetics and fix wear and tear from many years of use. Electrical panels have also been upgraded to enhance performance and reliability. State-of-the-art IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS), CCTV systems, and LCD-based Dynamic Route Map (DRM), along with display screens, have been installed. These systems provide real-time information about routes, current time, and expected arrival at stations. They also enable communication between passengers and train operators during emergencies.

Enhanced Safety Systems

A new Fire Detection System, equipped with smoke and heat detectors, has been installed in all coaches. Old relays and Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) have also been replaced with advanced units to improve safety and ensure smooth operations.

Modern Passenger Amenities

To meet passenger needs, mobile and laptop charging points have been introduced in all coaches. New jumper cables and connectors have also been installed to support upgraded systems like PA-PIS and Fire Detection Systems, as well as to accommodate future upgrades. (ANI)