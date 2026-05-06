Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi chaired a high-level meeting, declaring sanitation a top priority. He called for a robust action plan, warning that negligence won't be tolerated and demanding accountability from private agencies for poor cleanliness.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with all Zonal Deputy Commissioners, emphasising sanitation as a top priority and calling for a robust and effective action plan to strengthen cleanliness across the city, according to an official release. The mayor issued clear directions that all zones must immediately enhance sanitation systems in their respective areas.

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Zero Tolerance for Negligence

According to the release issued by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Mayor stated that any kind of negligence in sanitation will not be tolerated. He directed that in areas where cleanliness is found to be unsatisfactory, accountability must be fixed on the concerned private waste management agencies. He also specifically directed the identification of all vulnerable points in each zone and directed that regular and special cleanliness drives be conducted in such areas.

He further directed that Sanitary Supervisors (SS) and Assistant Sanitary Inspectors (ASI) must remain actively present in the field to ensure proper monitoring of sanitation work, so that visible improvements are achieved at the ground level.

Boosting Worker Morale and Discipline

To boost the morale of sanitation workers, Mayor Wahi announced a significant initiative stating that Safai Karamcharis delivering outstanding performance will be rewarded. He said this will motivate workers and lead to further improvement in sanitation systems.

He also directed that all sanitation workers must wear proper uniforms while on duty to ensure discipline and strengthen the positive image of the MCD.

Broader Measures for a Cleaner Delhi

The mayor also directed that street vendors be sensitised and made aware to maintain cleanliness around their stalls and ensure that no garbage is littered in their surroundings.

A detailed review of drain cleaning was also conducted during the meeting. Shri Pravesh Wahi directed that coordination be established with agencies such as PWD and Delhi Jal Board to ensure that desilting and cleaning of drains are completed at the earliest, so that waterlogging issues can be effectively addressed.

Additionally, the Mayor directed strict action against encroachments and emphasised carrying out effective drives with the support of the Delhi Police. He also directed the officials to take strict action against illegal meat shops and unauthorised dairies.

Mayor Shri Pravesh Wahi said that making Delhi clean and beautiful is our top priority. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are working in mission mode and making every possible effort in this direction. All officers must work with full accountability, commitment, and dedication to ensure that citizens receive a clean and better environment. (ANI)