Delhi: Man shot dead in Ghazipur, police launch probe

New Delhi: A young man was shot dead late Sunday night in the Ghazipur area of Delhi, according to police. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act and murder. An investigation is underway to find those responsible. CCTV cameras near the crime scene are being checked to trace the attacker. Police are trying to find out which route the attackers took to reach the spot and which route they took to escape after committing the crime.

As of now, the reason behind the murder is unknown, and the police are working to identify the deceased.

Recently, four people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in Kailash Colony, Delhi, on March 7, according to Delhi Police.

The police investigation revealed that he was killed by his brother-in-law and his associates because he used to mistreat his wife, the sister of one of the accused. The police were informed on March 7 about an unknown male body found in the bushes of vacant land in Kailash Colony, Delhi.

The victim had injuries to his neck, and his face had been disfigured. A case was registered under sections 103(1)/3(5) BNS, PS Jyoti Nagar. A team was formed to investigate the murder. They analysed CCTV footage from nearby cameras, used technical surveillance, and gathered information from local sources. Through their inquiry, the police identified the victim as Hritik, a 20-year-old from Jagatpuri, Delhi.

Further investigation revealed that Hritik had eloped and married the sister of one of the accused. Hritik reportedly used to humiliate and mistreat her. The

Narcotics/NED team arrested four accused individuals in the case: 20-year-old Shivam from Ashok Nagar, 18-year-old Sonu from Jyoti Nagar, 23-year-old Suraj from East Nathu Colony Chowk, and 18-year-old Vishal from East Nathu Colony Chowk, Delhi.

