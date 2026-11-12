A Shahdara man faces a cheating complaint after his first wife confronted him publicly. His second wife reportedly had no idea he was already married.

A man in Delhi's Shahdara was confronted publicly by his first wife after she discovered he had allegedly married a second time and moved to a new address. The second wife, according to the account shared with the video, had no idea he was already married.

The confrontation took place after the first wife travelled to the address where he had been living following the second marriage. Instead of addressing the matter privately, she raised it in front of neighbours and those gathered at the spot, laying out the full sequence of events.

The scene turned physical, with the first wife slapping him repeatedly while the details of the first marriage were aired openly. Her brother also confronted him at the location, and the exchange was captured on video.

The second wife, who was present and had reportedly believed she was his only spouse, was left visibly shaken by the disclosure. Accounts of the episode describe her as frustrated and betrayed on learning the truth in public rather than in private.

A police complaint has since been filed against the man on allegations of cheating. The complaint follows the public confrontation and the disclosure of the earlier marriage.

Details about when the second marriage took place, whether any divorce had been initiated, and what the man has said in his defence were not immediately available.

The case has drawn attention to the legal position on second marriages when the first spouse is neither divorced nor informed, and to the difficulty of establishing such facts without records. Under the law, a second marriage during the subsistence of the first is not permitted, and concealment of an existing marriage can bring charges of cheating alongside other provisions.