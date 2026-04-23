Delhi Police arrested Rahul Meena for the murder of an IRS officer's daughter in Amar Colony. He was tracked to a Dwarka hotel using a digital trail from a stolen phone, hotel Wi-Fi, and Instagram chats. Robbery is the claimed motive.

Delhi Police has arrested the accused in the murder and alleged sexual assault of a 22-year-old daughter of an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officer in Amar Colony in the national capital, with investigators using a digital trail involving a stolen mobile phone, hotel Wi-Fi usage, and Instagram chats to trace and apprehend him from a hotel in Dwarka.

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According to police sources, the case was solved through key digital evidence and the accused, identified as Rahul Meena, was apprehended following a coordinated operation by multiple police teams on April 22.

How the Accused Was Traced

Police said Meena fled after the crime and avoided using his own phone, instead relying on a device allegedly stolen during an earlier incident in Rajasthan's Alwar. He was later traced through Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR) and surveillance inputs after it was found that he had been staying in a Dwarka hotel and remained in contact with a relative in Gurugram through Instagram Messenger.

Accused Known to Victim's Family

Investigations have further revealed that the accused had previously worked at the victim's residence in th national capital and was well aware of the family's daily routine, which he allegedly exploited to carry out the crime.

Crime Scene and Robbery Motive

Police also said that the victim was found in a study room on the terrace where she was preparing for competitive examinations. A broken lamp was recovered near the body, though no bloodstains were found on it. Investigators suspect she may have been attacked with a heavy object, and a mobile charging wire recovered from the scene is being examined as evidence.

The accused allegedly attempted to search for valuables and tried to unlock a locker using the victim's fingerprint, but when unsuccessful, he forced it open and fled with cash and jewellery. He is also believed to have changed his clothes before escaping.

Suspect's Criminal History and Motive

Officials added that Meena had a history of online gambling and is suspected of involvement in a similar offence in Rajasthan's Alwar a day before the incident. While he has claimed robbery as the motive, police are also probing the possibility of premeditation. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)