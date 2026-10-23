A 38-year-old man died and three others were injured after inhaling toxic gas in an under-construction septic tank in Delhi's Chhawla area, drawing renewed attention to safety risks for workers in confined spaces.

Tragedy Strikes in Delhi Septic Tank Incident

A 38-year-old man died and three others were injured after allegedly inhaling toxic gas inside an under-construction septic tank while removing shuttering in Delhi's Chhawla area, police sources said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Madan Pandit, police sources said. The three injured were affected after inhaling toxic gas inside the septic tank during the shuttering removal work. The incident once again highlights the risks associated with working in confined spaces such as septic tanks, where the accumulation of toxic gases can pose a serious threat to workers' lives. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Concerns Over Safety and Negligence in Industrial Areas

Meanwhile, in another case which happened on June 26, the brother of one of the three workers who died after allegedly being exposed to toxic gas inside a tank in a factory in Delhi's Mundka on Saturday alleged negligence and lack of safety arrangements. The incident took place when three people died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area. The deceased have been identified as Arun, Sandeep and Chand. Their bodies were recovered from the septic tank. All three were residents of Indrajheel in Sultanpuri. While speaking to ANI, Narendra described how the incident occurred in a chain sequence, where one worker entered the tank and collapsed, followed by others who attempted to rescue him but also fell, becoming victims. "I learned that they were poisoned by gas inside the tank. I went to the scene, but the police didn't let anyone enter...they are saying that the first person went in, then he was overcome by gas and collapsed inside. Another went to rescue him and also collapsed inside. Then a third went to rescue them and got stuck inside as well. It happened one after another," he said. He further alleged that the factory management failed to provide basic protective gear and safety measures, holding them responsible for the tragedy."If we talk about fault, it lies with the factory owner... they didn't provide any equipment", he told ANI.

Legal Intervention Regarding Worker Safety

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on September 2 issued notice on a public interest litigation seeking the regularisation of all sewer and septic tank workers working in Delhi for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), either directly or through outsourcing contractors. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia sought the response of the Delhi Government and the Delhi Jal Board in the matter. The Court also directed the Delhi Jal Board to furnish complete details of the contractors engaged for sewer-related work and the workers presently working as sewer workers in Delhi within six weeks. The PIL has been filed by Dalit Adivasi Shakti Adhikar Manch (DASAM), seeking the regularisation of sewer and septic tank workers who, according to the plea, have been performing permanent and hazardous work for the DJB either directly or through a network of outsourcing contractors. (ANI)

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