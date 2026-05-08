The Delhi Lokayukta has dismissed a complaint against former Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta, giving him a clean chit. The complaint alleged misuse of office and amassing illegal assets, but the inquiry found no evidence to support the claims.

The Delhi Lokayukta has dismissed a complaint filed against former North Delhi Mayor and former Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta over allegations of misuse of office, encroachment on public land and acquisition of properties through illegal means. The Lokayukta, in its order, effectively gave a clean chit to Gupta after finding no material to substantiate the allegations.

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The order was passed by Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra on May 7, 2026, in a complaint filed by advocate Hemant Chaudhary.

Allegations Against Gupta

The complaint alleged that Gupta, who served as Councillor of Ward No. 98 and later as Mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation between 2017 and 2022, had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and had misused his public office for personal gain. Allegations were also raised regarding alleged encroachment on municipal land near his office.

Inquiry and Defence Arguments

During the proceedings, the Lokayukta directed an inquiry through the Assistant Director (Investigation). The inquiry examined multiple properties in West Patel Nagar, Kirti Nagar and Baljeet Nagar, along with bank records, income tax returns and account statements of Gupta and his family members.

According to the order, Gupta stated that the properties were purchased through loans, family borrowings, sale proceeds of properties, jewellery sales and disclosed banking transactions.

Witnesses examined on behalf of the respondent relied on books of accounts, ITRs and bank statements to support the source of funds used in the transactions.

Lokayukta's Findings

The Lokayukta noted that the complainant admitted during cross-examination that he had no documentary evidence to prove that Gupta possessed undisclosed income or that the properties were acquired through corruption or misuse of official position.

The order also records that no evidence was produced to substantiate allegations relating to luxury vehicles or abuse of office.

On the allegation of encroachment on public land, the Lokayukta observed that the issue had already been examined by the Delhi High Court in earlier PIL proceedings concerning alleged encroachments near a municipal school and community centre. The order notes that the High Court had disposed of the matter after observing that the Lokayukta inquiry had not found any unauthorised construction or encroachment by Gupta.

The Lokayukta further observed that the bank statements relied upon by the respondent were verified by the concerned bank branch and found to be correct.

Holding that the transactions were supported by banking records, books of accounts and income tax returns, the Lokayukta concluded that there was no sufficient material to establish the acquisition of assets through illegal means.

Concluding that no misconduct under the Delhi Lokayukta and Upalokayukta Act was made out, the Lokayukta dismissed the complaint as "devoid of merit."