    MCD Mayor elections: AAP, BJP leaders lock horns with each other as ruckus breaks out at Civic Centre

    While Sharma took the oath peacefully, the chaos began when she first called nominated councillors for swearing-in and not the elected councillors.

    MCD Mayor elections: AAP, BJP leaders lock horns with each other as ruckus breaks out at Civic Centre AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    A massive ruckus broke out at the Civic Centre on Friday (January 6) ahead of the voting for the Delhi Mayor elections. Both BJP and AAP leaders are fighting over the issue of the swearing-in of nominated councillors.

    The Aam Aadmi Party is questioning the swearing-in of Satya Sharma as protem speaker and not Mukesh Goyal of AAP. While Sharma took the oath peacefully, the chaos began when she first called nominated councillors for swearing-in and not the elected councillors.

    Reacting to this, the AAP resisted the decision saying it is "unconstitutional". The entire ruckus has halted the Delhi mayor election process for which the voting was supposed to take place. 

    It can be seen that the AAP has fielded a first-time councillor from East Patel Nagar Shelly Oberoi as its mayoral candidate, while Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, a councillor from Chandni Mahal ward, will contest for the post of deputy mayor.

    On the other hand, the BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta and Kamal Bagdi as its candidates for elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

    Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena nominated a BJP leader as the temporary Speaker to preside over the mayoral election, escalating the power tussle between Saxena and Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

    Expressing "dismay and consternation", Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal accused Saxena of bypassing his government and of "blatantly unconstitutional, colourable exercise of power".

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
