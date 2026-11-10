Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited student hubs like Mukherjee Nagar and Old Rajinder Nagar to interact with civil services aspirants, offering support and encouragement to those preparing for exams during the festive season.

Delhi LG Visits Student Hubs

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the coaching hub of Mukherjee Nagar in North Delhi on Monday evening, engaging in informal interactions over tea with competitive exam aspirants. During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor commended the dedication and discipline displayed by students who remain immersed in their preparation even as festive celebrations carry on across the national capital.

"Chai, conversations and aspirations in Mukherjee Nagar this evening. While festive celebrations continue around them, these students remain focused on their dreams, showing remarkable discipline and determination," the LG said in a post on X.

Chai, conversations and aspirations in Mukherjee Nagar this evening. While festive celebrations continue around them, these students remain focused on their dreams, showing remarkable discipline and determination. Listened to their concerns, understood their challenges and assured them of my support. Wishing every aspirant unwavering resolve and success ahead! — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) November 9, 2026

LG interacted with students residing and studying in the area, taking stock of their day-to-day living conditions, academic requirements, and the challenges they face while preparing for prestigious examinations such as the civil services. "Listened to their concerns, understood their challenges and assured them of my support. Wishing every aspirant unwavering resolve and success ahead!" he added.

Diwali Visit to Old Rajinder Nagar

Earlier, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Sunday spent his Diwali evening in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, interacting with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants who stayed back in the national capital away from their families to prepare for the civil services examination.

Sharing moments from his visit on X, LG mentioned that he shared tea and festive sweets with the aspirants at a popular local stall while engaging in candid conversations about their preparation journeys and future goals.

"Spent Diwali evening in Old Rajinder Nagar with UPSC aspirants who stayed back in Delhi for their preparations. Over tea at a popular local stall, they shared festive sweets and warm conversations about their journeys, aspirations and the challenges of preparing for civil services," the Lieutenant Governor said in a post on X.

Acknowledging the emotional toll of staying away from home during major festivals, LG Saxena praised the resolve and dedication of the students. "Being away from family during festivals is never easy. Their dedication, resilience and commitment to public service are indeed inspiring," he said, extending his warm wishes for their success and a Happy Diwali. (ANI)