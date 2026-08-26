Delhi LG Sardar TS Sandhu chaired a high-level meeting to review the city's waterlogging situation after a heavy downpour. He directed all agencies to work on a war-footing and ensure real-time redressal of citizen concerns on the ground.

Delhi LG Sardar TS Sandhu reviewed the waterlogging situation that had arisen out of heavy and record downpour within a short span of time across various locations in the capital. The meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by the heads, senior officers, and engineering heads of all departments/agencies concerned, including the CEO, Delhi Jal Board, Principal Secretary (PWD), Chairman, NDMC, Special CP (Traffic), Divisional Commissioner, Additional Commissioners (MCD), and E-in-Cs and Chief Engineers of these departments/agencies, said a release.

At the outset, it was informed that the situation, though not fully satisfactory, was far better than the preceding three monsoons. Several proactive steps had been taken, but the near-total collapse of drainage and other related infrastructure, owing to inaction over the previous decade or so, had created legacy issues that were taking time to be fully addressed.

LG Orders 'War-Footing' Response

Directing that the situation be treated as a disaster requiring a war-footing response, the LG asked all departmental and agency heads to remain actively present on the ground round the clock, underlining that a "whole of government" approach was non-negotiable, with every department and agency working in complete synergy rather than in silos. He made it clear that his office would closely monitor the situation going forward, and cautioned that senior officers and all ranks of engineers must match, and not lag behind, the level of presence and accountability already being shown by MLAs and Ministers on the ground.

The LG directed that all heads be physically present on the streets during flooding situations to personally oversee remedial measures on the spot, rather than monitoring the situation from their offices, the release further said.

Focus on Prevention and Citizen Redressal

He said, "Waterlogging must not be allowed to occur in the first place, and ordered that the installation of pumps be expedited on a war-footing across all identified vulnerable points in the city." He directed all departmental and agency heads to treat real-time redressal of citizen concerns raised through media, social media, and other platforms as a top priority, and underlined the need for close and continuous oversight to ensure that his directions are followed in letter and spirit, with timely action and visible results on the ground, not merely on paper.

Concluding the meeting, the LG said the priority and focus must remain unambiguous: swift relief to citizens and a safer, better-managed Viksit Dilli.(ANI)