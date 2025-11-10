An explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station killed eight people and injured seven. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal called the incident 'extremely alarming' and demanded an immediate, thorough investigation into any potential larger conspiracy.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the explosion near Red Fort as "extremely alarming" and demanded an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. It is reported that some people have also lost their lives in it, which is extremely tragic." He added, "The police and government should immediately investigate how this explosion occurred and whether there is any larger conspiracy behind it. Negligence regarding Delhi's security cannot be tolerated."

Leaders React to Delhi Blast

Meanwhile, AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday expressed concern over the explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, urging citizens to remain united in the face of adversity. In a post on X, Sisodia wrote, "The news of the explosion in Delhi is extremely concerning. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I hope that all the citizens of Delhi and the country remain safe. In such times, maintaining peace and restraint is our greatest strength -- terrorism and fear can only be countered through our unity."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed grief over the car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi and called for a swift and transparent investigation into the incident. In a post on X, Khera wrote, "The news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station is deeply distressing. Early reports indicate that several lives have been lost. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government must ensure a thorough and speedy investigation into the incident."

Businessman Robert Vadra expressed shock over the car explosion. In an Instagram post, Vadra wrote, "I'm deeply shocked to hear about the car blast near the Red Fort. Praying that there are no more casualties. I've heard that one person lost their life near the Red Fort Metro Station, and the explosion also caused a fire that damaged several nearby vehicles." He added, "Please, everyone, stay safe and try to avoid crowded areas for now. My heartfelt prayers for the family of the person who lost their life, and for a speedy recovery of all those injured."

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in a post on X called for strict action against the culprits. She wrote, "The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. I pray to God that there has been no damage and everyone is safe. A thorough investigation of the incident should be conducted as soon as possible so that the truth comes out and strict action can be taken against the culprits. The safety of the people of Delhi is of utmost importance to us."

8 Dead, 7 Injured in Explosion

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital, while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday. Further details awaited. (ANI)