Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma extended the Delhi Jal Board's LPS waiver scheme until Aug 15. The extension aims to fix system issues, conduct a KYC drive to update consumer data, and encourage more online payments by improving infrastructure.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced the extension of the Delhi Jal Board's Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) waiver scheme until August 15th. The government is granting this extension once more to allow for system improvements and a comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) verification drive. The goal is to update all consumer information, including mobile numbers and addresses, and facilitate more online payments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Extension Amid Consumer Complaints

On Friday, during a press conference, he stated that, due to negligence, such as the cashier's absence at the counter and not arrival of some officers on time, as a result, people stood in long queues to submit their bills and faced significant issues. "Considering all these complaints and requests, the government has decided to extend the LPS waiver scheme (Delhi Jal Board Late Payment Surcharge Scheme 2025-26). We are granting this extension only once, to ensure the entire system can be fixed. Given these factors, the government is extending the scheme until August 15th. I spoke to the Chief Minister, and she has also given her consent. I want to say to the people of Delhi that whoever wants to clear their bill please take a benefit of this scheme and do not wait till 15th august", Minister Parvesh Verma said.

KYC Drive and System Upgrades Planned

He also stated that for easy procedure we will improve our billing system and to update the system functioning we organize the KYC verification facility. "We are also conducting KYC verification for all individuals to ensure our entire system is up to date. We want to ensure that every consumer's information, including their mobile number and home address, is available in our office and accurate. Our focus will be on improving our entire system so that more people can make payments online", said Minister.

He also pointed out to the requirement of equipment and staff for smooth functioning. "At our ZRO office, where bills are submitted and complaints are filed, we now need to upgrade. If there is one cashier, then we should increase the number. Yesterday, we saw a cashier was counting the cash manually. There was no machine that counts the cash. So, to end this the cash counting machine should be provided. Our focus will be on improving our entire system so that more people can make payments online", Minster further stated.