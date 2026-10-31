Delhi introduces strict anti-pollution measures from Nov 1 to Jan 31, including vehicle bans, construction halts, and work-from-home policies, to combat rising winter smog levels through AI-monitored surveillance and strict enforcement.

Delhi Introduces Anti-Pollution Measures

To curb rising winter air pollution in Delhi, special restrictions are set to come into force from November 1, 2026. The Environment Department of the Delhi Government has made all necessary preparations for the effective implementation of these restrictions. The Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation, and other concerned agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement. The Environment Department clarified that the objective of these restrictions is to tackle pollution directly at its source. For this purpose, special enforcement teams will be deployed, and continuous monitoring will be conducted through ANPR cameras and the AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Vehicle and Construction Restrictions

Ban on non-BS-VI Vehicles Registered Outside Delhi

From November 1 to January 31, the operation of motor vehicles registered outside Delhi that conform to BS-IV or older emission standards will be banned in Delhi. CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, and other notified exempt vehicles will be granted an exemption.

Ban on Outdoor Construction and Demolition Activities

From November 1 to January 31, all dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will be banned. Essential public infrastructure projects will be exempt subject to prescribed conditions. Indoor finishing, plumbing, and electrical work at construction sites may continue provided dust control standards are strictly followed. Additionally, a complete ban on all construction and demolition activities—except for specified exemptions—will be in effect from December 10 to January 20. From November 1 to February 28, parking fees at authorised parking lots across Delhi will be doubled. Parking lots owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be exempt from this increase.

Office Attendance and Traffic Management

From November 1 to January 31, a maximum of 50 percent physical attendance for staff will be implemented in government and private offices, with the remaining staff working from home. Essential and emergency services will receive prescribed exemptions.

To reduce traffic congestion, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, while Delhi Government offices will function from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

Enforcement and Monitoring

Restricted vehicles will be identified through ANPR cameras installed at Delhi’s entry points and other key locations. E-challans will be generated automatically against non-compliant vehicles, and strict action—including vehicle impoundment—will be taken by the Delhi Traffic Police as per rules. Dedicated teams from the Transport Department and Traffic Police will also inspect vehicles on the ground. Dedicated teams from DPCC, the Municipal Corporation, and other concerned agencies will inspect construction sites. If unauthorised construction or demolition activity is detected, an immediate work-stop notice will be issued on the spot along with environmental compensation penalties. Sealing and other legal actions will also be initiated where necessary.

Enforcement activities, data from ANPR cameras, recorded violations, issued challans, and actions taken at construction sites will be monitored through the AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). Special enforcement teams have been instructed to act immediately upon receiving reports of violations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to all citizens, vehicle owners, construction agencies, institutions, RWAs, and commercial establishments to follow the restrictions starting November 1 with full responsibility. Do not bring restricted vehicles registered outside Delhi into the city. Immediately halt prohibited outdoor construction and demolition activities and ensure compliance with dust control measures at active sites. Reduce non-essential use of personal vehicles, prioritizing public transit and carpooling instead. Refrain from burning waste, dry leaves, or any other material in the open. Report pollution-related violations to the concerned agencies and cooperate fully with enforcement teams. (ANI)