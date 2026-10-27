The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to maintain the status quo on the Race Course Masjid, preventing its demolition until the next hearing on October 29, following concerns over heritage status and worship access.

High Court Intervention Regarding Race Course Masjid

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Waqf Board on a plea seeking protection of the Race Course Masjid in the national capital amid apprehensions of its demolition. Justice Anish Dayal sought responses from the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on October 29. The court was also informed that no demolition activity would be carried out on the mosque until the next date of hearing.

Background and Heritage Concerns

The petition has been filed by Syed Ahmed Saud, a worshipper, who has sought protection of the mosque, claiming that restrictions on access to the premises and the disconnection of electricity and water connections have raised concerns over its future. Advocate M Sufiyan Siddiqui, appearing for Saud, told the court that the mosque was notified as a Waqf property in the Delhi Gazette in 1977 and was also accorded Grade-II heritage recognition under a notification dated October 1, 2009. He argued that any demolition or alteration would require the necessary permissions from the competent heritage authorities.

Issues With Access and Ongoing Representations

The petitioner alleged that restrictions on entry and exit had prevented worshippers from accessing the mosque and offering prayers. He also questioned the Delhi Waqf Board’s response to the situation, contending that it had not taken adequate steps to address the concerns. The mosque is situated within the Race Course Club premises, spread over around 53 acres near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. During the hearing, counsel for the Delhi Waqf Board informed the court that a representation had been submitted to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and other authorities on October 19, but a decision was still awaited.

Government Response and Temporary Stay

The petitioner has also submitted representations to the L&DO and the Waqf Board, seeking intervention. Central government counsel Ashish Dixit sought time to obtain instructions. He submitted that the electricity and water connections had been disconnected to prevent any security risk to people accessing the mosque amid demolition activity in the surrounding Race Course area. He also informed the court that a temple was situated within the premises and said he would seek instructions regarding it as well. Dixit orally assured the court that no demolition activity would be carried out on the mosque until October 29, the next date of hearing. (ANI)