The Delhi High Court ordered Newslaundry to remove videos and posts about TV Today Network, calling the content 'prima facie disparaging.' The order is part of a defamation and copyright suit filed by TV Today against the digital media platform.

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed digital media platform Newslaundry to take down certain videos and posts relating to TV Today Network and its channels, Aaj Tak and India Today.

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The order was passed by a Division Bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla while hearing two connected cross-appeals filed by Newslaundry and TV Today. The Court observed that some of the statements in the content were prima facie disparaging and noted that their continued availability online could affect the reputation of TV Today Network. The Court directed the removal of content, including videos in which certain programmes of TV Today were described using objectionable terms such as "shit."

Background of the Legal Dispute

The proceedings arise from a suit filed by TV Today in October 2021 alleging copyright infringement, defamation and disparagement by Newslaundry. TV Today had claimed that certain videos and articles published by Newslaundry contained false and derogatory statements concerning its channels, anchors and management.

Newslaundry has maintained that its content constitutes criticism and satire protected under the right to free speech.

Previous Court Proceedings

Earlier, a single-judge Bench of the High Court declined to grant interim relief in favour of TV Today. Both parties subsequently filed appeals. While TV Today challenged the denial of interim relief, Newslaundry questioned certain observations in the order, including the finding that a prima facie case was made out.

During earlier hearings in January 2025, the Division Bench had taken note of the use of certain language in the content under challenge. The Court had initially expressed concern but later clarified that it did not intend to take any action against the journalist concerned, stating that the remarks were made in the course of the hearing and should not be treated as final conclusions. (ANI)