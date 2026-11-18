The Delhi High Court ruled that foreign nationals accused of overstaying visas cannot be kept in detention centers as a bail condition, asserting they must be treated like any other criminal accused with reasonable conditions for release.

Delhi HC Rules Detention Not a Bail Condition for Overstaying Foreigners

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has ruled that foreign nationals accused of overstaying their visas cannot be directed to remain in detention centres till the conclusion of their criminal trials as a condition for granting bail, holding that such cases must be treated like other criminal cases. The court said foreign nationals may be granted bail subject to reasonable conditions, including restrictions on their place of residence, movement and periodic reporting to authorities, depending on the gravity of the offence and the possibility of evading trial.

However, a condition requiring a foreign national to remain in a detention centre during the pendency of the trial would frustrate the very purpose of granting bail and cannot be imposed by a criminal court, the High Court held. A division bench of Justice Arun Bhardwaj and Justice Navin Chawla clarified that granting bail to a foreign national accused of overstaying in India does not legalise his or her continued stay in the country or operate as a substitute for a valid visa.

The court said the issue of regulating a foreign national’s continued presence in India after release on bail is a matter for the Central Government to examine under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025. “The grant of bail to a foreign national accused under Section 14 of the 1946 Act (or the corresponding Section 23 of the 2025 Act) does not, by itself, tantamount to legalising his continued stay in India or operate as a substitute for a valid visa,” the court observed.

The High Court further held that foreign nationals accused of offences relating to overstaying their visas should not be treated differently from other criminal accused persons merely on account of their nationality. It said such accused persons may be released from judicial custody on bail subject to appropriate conditions, but they cannot be directed to remain in detention centres till the pendency of their trials. The court clarified that the power to regulate the future stay and movement of foreign nationals is independent of the power of criminal courts to grant bail. The Central Government can impose restrictions on their movement, require them to reside at a particular place, regulate their conduct and association, or direct them to report periodically to authorities.

The court also noted that the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, provides for compounding of certain offences under Section 25. Foreign nationals eligible under the statutory provisions may pay the prescribed penalty and have their offences compounded.

The reference arose from a bail application concerning a Nigerian national who had entered India in 2016 on a tourist visa for three months but allegedly continued to stay in the country after its expiry. He was facing prosecution under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. The Metropolitan Magistrate had referred questions to the High Court regarding whether granting unconditional bail to a foreign national accused of overstaying would effectively legalise his continued stay in India without a valid visa, whether such cases should be treated differently from other criminal cases, and whether bail could be granted subject to a condition requiring the accused to remain in a detention centre.

The High Court said that while the accused is being tried for a violation committed in the past, the authorities are empowered to take separate measures to regulate his or her presence in India for the future. It observed that a “vast menu of options” is available to the authorities, including restricting the accused to a particular area, imposing movement restrictions, regulating conduct and association, and requiring periodic reporting. The court said such measures could be more consistent with the constitutional protection of personal liberty under Article 21 than a blanket direction requiring a foreign national to remain in a detention centre. The High Court also referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment in Union of India v. Chidiebere Kingsley Nawchara, which held that merely because an accused or convict is a foreign national, his or her right to bail cannot be circumscribed. Bail conditions imposed on foreign nationals must be reasonable, proportionate and capable of compliance. (ANI)