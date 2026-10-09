The Delhi High Court has directed virtual proceedings for Patiala House and Rouse Avenue courts on October 10 due to a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi HC Orders Virtual Proceedings Amid CJP Protest

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Delhi High Court has directed that all proceedings at the Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes be held virtually on Saturday, October 10, even as all seven district court complexes in the capital remain open. The CJP, led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke, has called for a march to Delhi demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral processes and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, maintaining that the proposed demonstration will be peaceful.

Details of High Court Notification

According to a notification issued by the Delhi High Court on Friday, judicial officers at the two court complexes who are unable to reach their respective courts may also conduct proceedings online. The notification further states that across all district courts in Delhi, no adverse orders shall be passed due to the non-appearance of litigants, advocates, witnesses or accused persons. Urgent matters are to be adjourned for a short date. It also directs that all undertrial prisoners be produced through virtual mode only. The notification was signed by Registrar General Reetesh Singh and issued by the High Court's General Administration-I Branch.