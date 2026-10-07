The Delhi HC has ordered a CFSL probe into a disputed phone recording after a man, Nitin Naresh, claimed it could be an AI clone of his voice. The probe was ordered following an extortion allegation by BPTP Limited against him.

Allegations and AI Defence

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) attached to the CBI Headquarters in New Delhi to examine a disputed phone recording allegedly involving Nitin Naresh, after he claimed that the audio could be an AI-generated clone of his voice.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela passed the order while hearing BPTP Limited’s application alleging wilful disobedience of an earlier court order by the defendants. BPTP’s senior counsel Rajiv Nayar alleged that, after the September 3 order, Naresh had a conversation with Jai Shankar, an authorised representative of BPTP, which appeared to be an extortion call seeking money. The court was also asked to hear the approximately 12-minute recording.

Naresh, appearing in person, denied that the alleged conversation had taken place. He told the court that, given the availability of advanced AI-generated voice-cloning technology, the recording could be a cloned and modulated version of his voice. He also raised an objection regarding the electronic evidence and sought forensic examination of the audio to establish its authenticity.

Court Orders Forensic Examination

The High Court, noting that the allegations could have serious repercussions, said it was appropriate to establish the truthfulness and veracity of the recording before reaching any conclusion.

The court therefore directed that the recording be placed in a pen drive, sealed by the Registrar General and sent to the CFSL attached to CBI Headquarters, Lodhi Road. The court further directed that the original recording and the original device in which it was allegedly made be surrendered to the CFSL for examination, including determination of the recording’s hash value.

Priority Investigation and Reporting

The Director, CFSL, has been asked to give the matter priority and submit a report within four weeks. The report will be placed before the High Court in a sealed cover through the Registrar General.

No Finding on Contempt, Gag Order Issued

The order does not record any finding that the alleged extortion call took place or that Naresh committed contempt. The authenticity and veracity of the disputed recording have been left for scientific examination.

During the proceedings, Naresh voluntarily stated that a gag order could be passed against him. The court, taking note of his statement, directed him to maintain silence on the subject matter of the suit until the next date of listing. The matter has been listed for November 2, 2026.