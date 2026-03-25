The Delhi High Court has ordered police to trace and produce Adeeshwar Singhal for repeatedly threatening judges during virtual hearings. The court issued a non-bailable warrant, ordered IP tracking, and directed the FRRO to prevent him from leaving India.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to trace and locate a man who has been repeatedly threatening the Court during virtual hearings, and to produce him before the bench on the next date. The Court also issued fresh non-bailable warrants against the man and ordered that he be tracked, including through the IP address used by him to join the proceedings.

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A bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja passed the directions after noting that the respondent, Adeeshwar Singhal, failed to appear in person despite earlier orders. The Court observed that even during the virtual hearing, he continued to make scandalous remarks against judges and the judicial institution, and went to the extent of threatening the Court, thereby worsening the contempt. The Court recorded that the respondent admitted he is currently in Maharashtra.

Court Issues Strict Directives to Authorities

In view of his conduct, the bench directed authorities to ensure his presence before the Court. In addition, the Court directed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to ensure that the respondent does not leave the country, if he is still in India. The High Court also ordered that the proceedings be recorded and preserved. A copy of the order has been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs for necessary compliance. The matter will now be taken up on April 23. (ANI)