The Delhi High Court is set to pass interim directions to protect Malayalam actor Mohanlal's personality rights. The court allowed new defendants to be added and asked the actor to provide a list of infringing links to the defendants.

Mohanlal Seeks Protection of Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court on Friday indicated that it is likely to pass interim directions to safeguard the personality rights of Malayalam actor Mohanlal. Justice Jyoti Singh, while hearing the matter, allowed the actor's application to implead additional defendants in the suit.

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The Court had earlier permitted Mohanlal to withdraw his interim plea with liberty to file a fresh application containing clearer and more specific particulars. During the hearing, the Court also directed the actor to provide a note of the alleged infringing links to the defendants.

Broader Trend of Public Figures in Court

The case reflects a broader trend before the Delhi High Court, where several public figures including actors, sportspersons, journalists, and spiritual leaders, have approached the Court seeking protection of their personality rights against unauthorised use.

Mohanlal is among the latest Indian celebrities to move the Court for such relief, joining a growing list of public figures seeking safeguards against misuse of their identity.

Legal Evolution Amidst Technological Misuse

Courts have increasingly been called upon to address concerns relating to the unauthorised commercial exploitation of a person's name, image, voice, and likeness. This trend has intensified with the rise of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, which has made it easier to create misleading or manipulated content.

In response, courts have been granting interim injunctions to restrain such misuse, particularly in the context of advertisements, digital platforms, and online content.

Legal observers note that while personality rights are not codified under a single statute in India, they are steadily evolving through judicial precedents, especially in cases involving digital and technological misuse. (ANI)