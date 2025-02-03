Delhi HC issues summons to Shashi Tharoor in defamation case filed by BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Delhi High Court has issued a summons to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Delhi HC issues summons to Shashi Tharoor in defamation case filed by BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 3, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday (Feb 03) issued a summons to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a defamation suit filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

Chandrasekhar has prayed for an order restraining Tharoor from making any defamatory statements and sought a public apology and damages of Rs 10 crore for defaming and tarnishing his reputation.

The suit, which was filed over alleged false and defamatory statements made by Tharoor during the 2024 General Elections, accuses the Congress leader of accusing Chandrashekhar of bribing voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

The bench of Justice Purushainder Kumar Kaurav issued a summon to Shashi Tharoor, instructing him to respond to the defamation charges levelled against him.

After hearing the matter, the High Court of Delhi was pleased to issue notice to Tharoor by all permissible modes returnable on April 28, 2025.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar has claimed that Tharoor's remarks, made on national television, were intended to damage his reputation and influence the election results. The BJP leader argues that the false allegations, which were widely broadcasted on news channels and social media, played a key role in his loss during the Lok Sabha elections.

In the suit, the BJP Leader asserted that false and defamatory statements were made in public forums by Tharoor in April 2024 which severely damaged his professional and personal reputation.

Plaintiff Chandrasekhar was represented by Vaibhav Gaggar, Senior Advocate who was briefed by the team of Karanjawala and Company comprising Meghna Mishra- Senior Partner, Ankit Rajgarhia-Principal Associate and Palak Sharma- Associate.

On April 10, Chandrasekhar accused Tharoor of disseminating patently false information among the constituents of Thiruvananthapuram, purportedly spreading misleading information regarding bribing key voters and influential figures such as Parish priests, among others.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede shk

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede

Delhi HC grants bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh for cataract surgery vkp

Delhi HC grants bail to Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh for cataract surgery

School in Bareilly held accountable after denying sanitary pad to student during exam dmn

School in Bareilly held accountable after denying sanitary pad to student during exam

BREAKING: SC seeks govt forensic report on audio clips purportedly of Manipur CM instigating violence shk

SC seeks govt forensic report on audio clips purportedly of Manipur CM instigating violence

Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 lakh to scammers posing as friend staying abroad; Here's how anr

Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 lakh to scammers posing as friend staying abroad; Here's how

Recent Stories

YouTube Growth Hacks: 5 effective ways to increase your views and engagement NTI

YouTube Growth Hacks: 5 effective ways to increase your views and engagement

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede shk

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede

Apple cancels Mac connected AR smart glasses check details gcw

Apple cancels Mac-connected AR smart glasses | Check details

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League RBA

Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon