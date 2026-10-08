The Delhi High Court issued summons in a suit filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking to protect her personality and publicity rights. Her plea cites concerns over fake news and AI-generated content, prompting the court to issue a notice for interim relief.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons in a suit filed by actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights, after her counsel raised concerns over fake news and AI-generated content allegedly relating to her.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, who is hearing the matter, also issued notice on Ranaut’s application seeking interim relief against the alleged unauthorised use of her name, image and persona.

During the hearing, the court examined various web links placed before it by Ranaut’s counsel. While considering an animated piece and a meme, the court observed that the content appeared to be satirical. Ranaut’s counsel clarified that, at this stage, he was not pressing for removal of the said content.

Advocate Saket Sikri, appearing for Ranaut, informed the court that following service of an advance copy of the plaint, some of the defendants had already removed the allegedly offending material. The court thereafter issued summons in the suit and notice on the application seeking interim injunction. The court also directed Ranaut’s counsel to file an amended memo of parties, noting that some defendants had been deleted from the proceedings. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on February 3, 2027.

Growing Judicial Recognition of Personality Rights

Indian courts, particularly the Delhi High Court, have in recent years dealt with several cases involving personality and publicity rights of actors and other public figures. The Delhi High Court has granted protection to actor Amitabh Bachchan against unauthorised use of his name, image, voice and other attributes of his personality. In another significant ruling, the court protected Anil Kapoor’s personality rights, including his name, image, likeness, voice and distinctive expressions.

Similar reliefs have also been considered or granted in cases involving public figures such as Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam, reflecting the growing judicial recognition of personality rights against unauthorised commercial exploitation and misuse of a celebrity’s identity.

Ranaut’s plea raises the issue in the context of alleged fake news, AI-generated material and other online content concerning her persona. (ANI)