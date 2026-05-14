Delhi HC initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders for allegedly targeting the judiciary. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slammed the party, stating no one is above the law and that accountability has begun.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders after the Delhi High Court initiated criminal contempt proceedings against them over alleged attempts to target and intimidate the judiciary through social media campaigns and public statements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This comes after the Delhi HC today referred the Delhi excise policy case to the Chief Justice for transfer to another Bench after Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiated criminal contempt proceedings against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several leaders of the party over alleged social media campaigns, public statements, edited videos and letters targeting the judiciary and the judge.

'No one is above the law': BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Hitting out at the opposition party, Tiwari said the development reflects accountability under the law and asserted that no political leader is above the judiciary. "This action sends a clear message that no one, no matter how powerful or how loudly they claim to be 'aam aadmi', is above the law or the dignity of the judiciary," he said.

Alleging a sustained campaign against judicial institutions, the BJP leader claimed that AAP leaders had been targeting judges and the judiciary through misinformation and coordinated online campaigns. "For a long time, the people of Delhi, Punjab and the entire nation have been witnessing how AAP leaders have run a systematic, malicious campaign of lies, edited videos, defamatory letters, and orchestrated social media attacks targeting respected judges and the judiciary itself. This is not criticism, this is a deliberate attempt to intimidate and malign the very Constitutional institution which is the foundation of, and upholds, our democracy," Tiwari said.

Calling those facing proceedings "habitual offenders," he further escalated his attack, linking the matter to alleged corruption and governance failures. "Habitual offenders have finally been caught. Those who have made a habit of spreading falsehoods, shielding corruption in the infamous Delhi Excise Policy scam, and running a mafia-like operation in the name of governance will now have to face the consequences of their actions. Criminal contempt proceedings are not just a legal formality; they are the beginning of accountability for those who believe they can defame judges with impunity while hiding behind political power," he said.

Reiterating the BJP's stance, Tiwari said the party respects the judiciary and believes in due legal process. "The BJP has always stood for the sanctity of the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary. We have full faith in the Delhi High Court and the Indian judicial system. Let the law take its own course. Those who tried to subvert justice through propaganda and pressure tactics must now answer in court," he added.

The BJP leader also appealed to the public, asserting that the opposition party's image had been exposed. "I appeal to the people of Delhi: the mask of AAP has fallen. Their politics of lies, corruption, and attacks on institutions stand exposed. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to a transparent, corruption-free governance where every citizen is equal before the law and no habitual criminal can escape justice," he said.

AAP Leaders React to Proceedings

Furthermore, Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the matter, saying that "truth has triumphed." "Truth has triumphed. Gandhi ji's Satyagraha has triumphed once again," the post read.

Sharing details of the proceedings, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote, "My initial response to Contempt proceedings: Heard that Hon'ble Justice Swarnakanta Sharma has initiated Contempt proceedings against Mr Arvind Kejriwal, Mr Manish Sisodia, Mr Sanjay Singh, (me) Saurabh Bharadwaj, etc."

He further added that during the proceedings, Justice Swarnakanta Sharma had underscored two principles. "Hon'ble Justice Swarnakanta repeated 2 principles... 1. She is doing this not for herself but for the institution of Judiciary.... 2. She had two choices, but she chose the uncomfortable path," Bharadwaj wrote.

Court Clarifies Stance on Case Transfer

Meanwhile, Justice Sharma clarified that the Court was not recalling or reversing its earlier order rejecting Kejriwal's plea seeking her recusal from the matter. However, since contempt proceedings had now been initiated regarding allegations directed against the Court and the judge personally, judicial propriety required that the main excise policy matter be heard by another Bench.

"The recusal issue stands concluded," the Court observed, while adding that the present controversy concerned subsequent acts allegedly amounting to criminal contempt. The Court directed that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice for assignment to another Bench, while contempt proceedings would continue separately in accordance with law.

Justice Sharma initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, AAP MLA Vinay Mishra and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, among others. (ANI)