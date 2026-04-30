The Delhi High Court has granted an interim injunction to Karisma Kapoor's children, restraining Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Kapur, from dealing with his assets. The court noted suspicious circumstances surrounding the Will challenged by the children.

Court Grants Injunction to Karisma Kapoor's Children

Advocate Ravi Sharma, counsel for Karisma Kapoor on Thursday, noting the High Court order allowing the interim injunction plea filed by the children of Karisma Kapoor, stated that the court has specifically said that the Priya Kapur, widow of Sunjay Kapur, can not deal with any of the immobile properties, companies, shares, bank accounts and crypto wallets of the late husband.

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"The court today has granted an injunction in favour of Karisma's children, whereby it has injuncted Priya Kapur from dealing in any manner with the immobile assets of Sunjay Kapur. The Court has specifically said that Priya Kapur can not deal with any of the immobile properties, companies, shares, bank accounts and crypto wallets of Sunjay Kapur...Priya has the obligation to dispel the suspicious circumstances which were cited and which seem reasonable as pleaded by Karisma's children," Ravi Sharma said.

A 'Balanced Order', Says Priya Kapur's Counsel

Meghna Mishra, counsel for the widow of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, Priya Sachdev Kapur, said that the court order is very balanced and reinforces what has been offered by Priya Kapur. "It seems to be a very balanced order where she has said that the status quo of the assets should be maintained, certain personal assets will be, which is something that was willingly also already offered by Ms Priya Kapur during the course of the arguments. The court has also held that it does not have jurisdiction over the foreign assets. It is a balanced order which has been pronounced," she said.

Delhi High Court's Observations

The Delhi High Court passed the order allowing the interim injunction plea filed by the children of her sister Karisma Kapoor and restraining the creation of third-party rights over late Sanjay Kapur's assets. The Court also directed the filing of account statements and restrained the operation of foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency holdings.

Observing that "suspicious circumstances" have been raised by the petitioners and Defendant 3 (Rani Kapur), the Court held that the onus lies on Priya Kapur (Defendant 1) to dispel such doubts.

It further ruled that the question of preservation of the estate must be answered in the affirmative, noting that the trial may take time and, in the meantime, the assets must be protected. The Court added that all legitimate concerns raised by the petitioners must be addressed by Defendant 1.

The Legal Battle Over the Will

The order comes in a high-profile dispute over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, where the Delhi High Court had earlier reserved its verdict on interim applications after concluding hearings. The injunction plea was moved by his children from his previous marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, who has challenged the authenticity of the Will.

During arguments, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, denied allegations of concealment or siphoning of assets and maintained that full disclosures had been made. He also disputed claims regarding high-value items and defended the validity of the will, stating it followed a format similar to another family Will.

Opposing this, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the Will, including its language, lack of registration, and questions over its preparation, arguing that heightened scrutiny was required as Priya Kapur is both the propounder and sole beneficiary. Separately, Sunjay Kapur's mother has also challenged the Will, claiming she was unaware of its existence and disputing the extent of asset disclosures. The dispute, involving assets estimated at nearly Rs 30,000 crore, continues to be adjudicated, with the High Court's interim order now ensuring preservation of the estate pending trial. (ANI)