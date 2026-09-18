The Delhi High Court granted 30-day custody bail to UAPA accused Farhan Ansari Suse for medical treatment at a private hospital in Delhi-NCR. Suse is an accused in an NIA case over alleged extortion and support for ISIS activities.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted 30-day custody bail to UAPA accused Farhan Ansari Suse to undergo treatment at a private hospital of his choice in Delhi-NCR.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan passed the order while hearing Suse's appeal against the August 1 order of the Patiala House Court, which had rejected his interim bail plea on medical grounds.

Suse is an accused in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in November 2023 over alleged extortion and support for the activities of ISIS.

The High Court noted that Suse is required to undergo surgery for an umbilical hernia and has been receiving treatment at DDU Hospital. He had sought permission to undergo treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Court's Directives on Custody Bail

"The reasons for the same need not be gone into by this Court, as the Appellant, being medically unwell, cannot be prevented from undergoing treatment at a private hospital at his own expense," the bench said.

However, the court did not permit him to undergo treatment in Mumbai, saying that it was "not considered feasible at this stage" in view of the network he is alleged to have in Padgha and neighbouring areas of Maharashtra.

The bench said it was inclined to permit Suse to undergo treatment at any private hospital of his choice in Delhi-NCR while remaining in custody.

The court directed that Suse shall be granted custody bail for 30 days from the date of his admission to the private hospital. The expenses of the treatment shall be borne by him.

The court also directed that Suse shall not communicate or meet any relatives, friends or acquaintances through mobile or otherwise. He shall also not communicate, directly or indirectly, with any person named in the chargesheet.

NIA Charges and Legal Arguments

Suse had moved the High Court through advocate Saipan Dastgir Sheikh challenging the trial court's order. He has been charge-sheeted by the NIA in a case registered under Sections 120B and 387 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Sections 13, 18, 18A, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The NIA filed the chargesheet on March 21, 2024, followed by the first supplementary chargesheet on June 3, 2024.

As per the first supplementary chargesheet, Suse, along with other co-accused, was allegedly involved in a conspiracy with Saquib Nachan, who was allegedly operating for ISIS in India. Nachan has since died.

The NIA has also alleged that Suse circulated messages on behalf of ISIS, took an oath of allegiance to the group and collected large amounts of cash from businessmen in Padgha, Maharashtra, for supporting ISIS.

Defence and Prosecution Submissions

Senior counsel appearing for Suse submitted that the main allegation against him was extortion and that his alleged connection with ISIS was yet to be established during the trial. The counsel also submitted that more than 500 witnesses are to be examined in the case and that Suse has already spent two years and nine months in custody.

Opposing the plea, NIA counsel Asmita Singh submitted that Suse was an active member of ISIS in India. The NIA alleged that a group of individuals, including co-accused in the case, was involved in spreading the message of ISIS, taking oaths on behalf of the organisation and raising funds for it in the Padgha area.

The agency further alleged that the group had a larger network and that Suse was one of the prime conspirators of Saquib Nachan. (ANI)