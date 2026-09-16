The Delhi HC observed the Satya Niketan PG building collapse, which killed seven, was 'callous and criminal conduct'. Hearing a PIL, the court highlighted the tragedy of student deaths and the long-standing shortage of safe hostel accommodation in the city.

Court Calls Collapse 'Callous and Criminal Conduct'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday observed that the collapse of a paying guest building in Satya Niketan area, which resulted in the death of seven people, was a consequence of “callous and criminal conduct”. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the observation while hearing a public interest litigation concerning the September 6 building collapse near Delhi University’s South Campus.

During the hearing, the Bench referred to a newspaper report about four students who died in the incident and noted that they had come to Delhi from small towns with hopes of pursuing higher education. “It’s not an ordinary incident of any mishap,” the Bench observed, highlighting the circumstances in which the students had lost their lives.

The Court also drew attention to the long-standing shortage of hostel accommodation in Delhi, observing that students have been coming to the capital for higher education for the past several years and the issue of hostel availability is not new.

Multiple Petitions Filed Over Safety Concerns

The PIL has been filed by Aarshak Danveer Rathi in relation to the Satya Niketan incident. The Court directed that the matter be taken up on September 25, along with other matters connected with the collapse.

The five-storeyed building near Delhi University’s South Campus was being used as a boys’ PG accommodation when it collapsed on September 6 during repair work. Seven people, including students and workers, died in the incident.

The collapse has led to multiple petitions before the High Court raising concerns over the safety of PG accommodations and hostels used by students. One of the petitions seeks compensation for the families of the victims and a structural audit of PG accommodations and hostels.

The High Court is also considering another PIL seeking directions relating to the safety of student accommodations in Delhi. The latest observations came as the Bench considered the circumstances surrounding the Satya Niketan collapse as well as the broader problem of safe and adequate accommodation for students coming to the capital for higher education.