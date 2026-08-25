Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa assured the govt is working with the Centre to keep onion and sugar prices stable. Plans include providing subsidised onions and taking action against hoarding to protect residents from market inflation.

Delhi Minister of Food & Supplies Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday assured the people that the government is working in coordination with the Centre to keep prices of onions and sugar stable across the union territory.

Speaking to ANI, Sirsa stated that the Delhi government's Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs is also planning to make onions available at subsidised rates if necessary. "The central government has taken steps to keep onion prices stable... Our department is in constant contact with the central government in this regard. If necessary, we will procure onions from the central government and bring them to Delhi's mandis. We are also planning to set up camps at various locations to make onions available at subsidised rates if necessary," Sirsa said.

Addressing concerns regarding sugar prices, the minister added, "The same approach applies to sugar. We are initiating action tomorrow to prevent hoarding, and the Delhi government has already begun working to ensure that market supplies reach the public effectively."

High-Level Meeting Finalises Contingency Plan

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting to address the price spike issue. While officials confirmed that there is currently no shortage of onions or sugar, the Delhi government has finalised a contingency plan to protect residents from market inflation. If retail prices rise further, the state government will procure onions and sugar directly from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED). The commodities will then be distributed across various locations in the capital at cost, with the Delhi government absorbing all transport and operational expenses.

Action Plan to Curb Hoarding and Ensure Supply

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Food and Supplies Department has been directed to prepare an action plan to sell NAFED-procured onions directly to consumers through localised distribution camps. Officials will track incoming onion shipments to ensure smooth supply chains and curb speculative hoarding in wholesale markets.

In line with central government guidelines, strict action will be taken against traders or suppliers holding sugar stocks beyond the prescribed limits.

Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised that the administration will not allow the financial burden of fluctuating market prices to fall on Delhi households. (ANI)