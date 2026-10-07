Delhi Government is preparing over 1,400 ghats for Chhath Puja, focusing on safety, cleanliness, and convenience. A new 11-km-long grand ghat at Munak Canal will be inaugurated on November 12 to accommodate lakhs of devotees.

Delhi Government Accelerates Chhath Puja Preparations

The Delhi Government has stepped up preparations to provide the best possible facilities to devotees during Chhath Puja in the national capital. The Chief Minister on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting with Chhath Puja committees and officials of the concerned departments at Janseva Sadan. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to ensure that there is no negligence at any level and that all arrangements are completed ahead of schedule. According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Gupta said the government's aim is to provide devotees observing the fast and their families with a clean, safe and convenient environment to offer prayers during the festival.

Grand Ghat Development at Munak Canal

A special attraction for Delhiites this year will be an 11-km-long Chhath Ghat being developed along the Munak Canal. Stretching from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok, the ghat will have steps on both sides and a concrete road to ensure convenient access for devotees coming to offer prayers. The Chief Minister said BJP National President Nitin Nabin will inaugurate the grand ghat at an event near Singalpur village on November 12. The government is developing the ghat in a way that will allow devotees from several adjoining Assembly constituencies to perform Chhath Puja conveniently.

Ensuring Devotee Convenience and Safety

At the meeting, CM Rekha Gupta said Chhath is a festival deeply connected with the faith, beliefs and traditions of lakhs of people. The government's priority is to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience while offering prayers. She directed all departments to work in coordination and make arrangements keeping in mind the needs of devotees visiting the ghats. Office-bearers of various Chhath Puja committees were also present at the meeting.

More than 1,400 ghats are being prepared for Chhath Puja in Delhi this year, compared with 1,326 last year. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete the basic preparations at the ghats well in advance so that only tasks such as filling them with water, putting up tents and cleaning remain towards the end. District administrations and concerned departments have been asked to regularly inspect the ghats in their respective areas and immediately address any shortcomings. The Chief Minister said all major arrangements must be completed at least two days before the festival.

Logistics and Infrastructure Improvements

Officials informed the meeting that Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 13 to 16 this year. Keeping the possibility of cold weather in November in mind, she directed that adequately covered tents be arranged at large and medium-sized ghats wherever required. Giving special priority to women's convenience, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure an adequate number of changing rooms and toilets at all major ghats. She said particular attention must be paid to the cleanliness and usability of these facilities, keeping in mind the sanctity and dignity of Chhath Puja.

CM Gupta also directed officials to ensure CCTV surveillance at major ghats so that devotees can offer prayers in a safe environment. The Chief Minister emphasised maintaining cleanliness at the ghats and across the surrounding areas. With a large number of devotees expected on November 15 and 16, cleaning staff and additional teams have been directed to remain active round the clock.

To ensure that devotees face no difficulty in reaching the ghats, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to conduct special inspections of the approach roads. Adequate lighting along the routes leading to and from the ghats was also made mandatory. She made it clear that no road should be left in darkness and that there must be no dark spots along the routes. Officials were also directed to make model Chhath ghats attractive and convenient, and to install welcome gates at major ghats that are visible from the main roads.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "Chhath is not merely a religious celebration but also a symbol of Delhi's social and cultural unity." The government wants every devotee observing the fast and every visitor to celebrate the festival with complete faith, respect and peace of mind. She directed officials to continuously monitor all preparations and ensure that no devotee faces even the slightest inconvenience. Referring to the announcement of a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath, the Chief Minister said the government fully respects the significance of the festival and the sentiments of devotees. (ANI)

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