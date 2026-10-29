Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma announced a collaboration with major corporations to use CSR funds to transform neglected spaces under flyovers into clean, themed, and aesthetically pleasing urban environments for the capital's residents.

Transforming Delhi’s Urban Landscape

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday said the government was collaborating with major national corporations to beautify spaces beneath flyovers using CSR funds, adding that Indian Oil had taken up five flyovers for redevelopment with distinct themes.

Verma said the areas beneath flyovers were earlier often occupied by beggars and anti-social elements and were marked by unhygienic conditions, darkness and garbage. He said the government had partnered with companies to transform these spaces and improve the surroundings across the national capital.

Government Initiative and CSR Collaboration

"Previously, the areas beneath these flyovers were often occupied by beggars and anti-social elements; they were filthy, dark, and littered with trash. Since our government came to power, we have collaborated with major national corporations, utilising their CSR funds, to revitalise many such spaces," Verma said.

He said memorandums of understanding (MoUs) had been signed with the companies, which also included provisions for maintaining the redeveloped spaces over the next two to three years.

Themed Development Projects

"We have signed MoUs with these companies, which include provisions for maintenance over the next 2–3 years. I am pleased to share that Indian Oil has taken on five flyovers; they are studying the local surroundings and incorporating specific themes into each site," the minister said.

Verma explained that the sites were being developed around different themes, depending on their surroundings. He cited wildlife and science and technology as examples of the themes being incorporated at different locations.

"For instance, one flyover features a 'wildlife' theme, while another focuses on 'science and technology.' Each location has a unique theme, ensuring that when the people of Delhi step out, they find their surroundings aesthetically pleasing," he said.

The minister said the initiative was aimed at making roadside spaces more visually appealing and improving the urban environment for residents.

"A beautiful roadside environment uplifts the spirit; therefore, our PWD department and our government are working tirelessly, day and night, to beautify Delhi," Verma said. He also congratulated the corporate partners participating in the initiative, acknowledging their role in the redevelopment and upkeep of the spaces beneath the flyovers. "I extend my congratulations to all the partners who have joined us in this initiative," he said.

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