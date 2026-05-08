The Delhi government has issued eviction notices to 310 houses on the Yamuna floodplain, citing flood risks. To prevent future disasters, CM Rekha Gupta has also approved a 4.72-km flood protection wall along the river as a permanent solution.

Eviction Notices for Yamuna Floodplain Dwellers

The Delhi government has issued eviction notices to residents living near the Yamuna floodplain in Old Delhi, citing flood risks and public safety concerns and invoking the Disaster Management Act, 2005. According to a notice by the Additional DM of Old Delhi, nearly 310 houses located near Yamuna Bazar have been identified as illegal encroachments on floodplain land owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

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Authorities said that the area remains vulnerable to annual flooding during periods of rising water levels in the Yamuna River, posing serious risks to human life, livestock and property. The administration has directed residents to vacate the area within 15 days of the date of the notice. People have also been asked to voluntarily remove their belongings and structures from the floodplain.

Flood Protection Wall Approved as Permanent Solution

Earlier, in a major push to protect the capital from the Yamuna's recurring floods, the Delhi government approved the construction of a flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Ring Road. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that a 4.72-kilometre-long wall will be built from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), with a target to complete the project before the next monsoon season.

The Chief Minister said the decision, formally cleared as part of the budget, is rooted in the city's repeated experience with severe flooding. She underlined that the government is now moving decisively towards a permanent solution, rather than relying on temporary or stopgap measures.

Once in place, the wall will act as a robust barrier, preventing the Yamuna waters from spilling into residential areas. It is expected to provide a strong layer of protection to vulnerable localities such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu Ka Tila areas that have historically faced the worst impact whenever water levels rise.

For decades, floodwaters have entered the city through low-lying pockets around Majnu Ka Tila, often submerging stretches of the Ring Road and bringing normal life in Delhi to a standstill. From the devastating floods of 1978 to more recent episodes in 2023 and 2025, this stretch has remained particularly exposed, CMO said in a release.

Gupta noted that the existing embankments are no longer adequate to deal with future challenges, making it imperative to adopt a durable, long-term solution. Official data shows that the Yamuna touched a record level of 208.66 metres in 2023, surpassing the previous high of 1978. (ANI)