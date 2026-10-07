The Delhi government has approved a Rs 263.45-crore project to build a 4.5-km drain in Kirari to provide a long-term solution to the area’s waterlogging problem. The project is targeted for completion by December 2027.

The Delhi government has approved a Rs 263.45-crore project to build a nearly 4.5-km-long drain along the railway line in Kirari, with the aim of providing a long-term solution to the area’s recurring waterlogging problem.

The project was cleared at a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has set December 2027 as the target for completing the project.

Who will benefit from the new drain?

The new drainage network is expected to benefit residents of four Assembly constituencies — Kirari, Mundka, Bawana and Nangloi Jat. Around 70 unauthorised colonies in Kirari are also expected to get improved drainage facilities once the work is completed. The proposed drain will begin near Mundka Halt railway station and connect with the Supplementary Drain. With a carrying capacity of 760 cusecs, it is expected to provide a major outlet for rainwater that currently accumulates along the railway line. Several areas, including Rani Khera Industrial Area, Venu Enclave, Ratan Park, Rajdhani Park, JJ Cluster Colony, Rajendra Park Extension, Ram Nagar, Kunwar Singh Nagar and Nilothi village, are expected to benefit.

A permanent solution to waterlogging

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said waterlogging has been a major concern for people living in Kirari, particularly during the monsoon, when flooded roads disrupt daily life and affect homes and local businesses. She said the government was focusing on a permanent solution rather than depending only on temporary measures during the rainy season.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the project is part of the government’s wider efforts to strengthen Delhi’s drainage network. He said the new drain would help carry rainwater away from several waterlogging-prone areas and improve drainage conditions in Kirari and neighbouring constituencies. (ANI)