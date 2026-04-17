Sudden rainfall in Delhi brought temporary relief from intense summer heat. The IMD predicts thunderstorms for Friday night, but a week of dry, hot weather will follow, with temperatures expected to soar to between 39°C and 42°C.

Residents of the national capital on Friday witnessed a sudden change in the weather as heavy rainfall struck several parts of the city, bringing much-needed respite from the intense summer heat.

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IMD Forecast: Brief Relief, Soaring Temperatures Ahead

According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, issued on April 17, 2026, Delhi is expected to experience a brief period of atmospheric instability followed by a week of sustained high temperatures. For the immediate evening and night of April 17, the IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph across the NCR.

As the week progresses, the IMD forecast indicates that the brief reprieve from the rain will give way to dry and hot conditions. From April 18 through April 19, the city is expected to see partly cloudy skies, which will transition into mainly clear skies from April 20 to April 23. During this period, maximum temperatures are projected to remain high, fluctuating between 39°C and 42°C, while minimum temperatures will settle between 20°C and 24°C. The IMD notes that these temperatures are "appreciably above normal" for this time of year.

Health Advisory Issued for Vulnerable Groups

While the department does not officially forecast a heatwave during the next seven days, they have flagged a moderate health concern for vulnerable groups, including infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases. To mitigate the impact of the heat, the IMD suggests that residents avoid direct sun exposure, wear lightweight, light-colored cotton clothing, use head coverings like hats or umbrellas, and maintain high levels of hydration by drinking water frequently.

Expert Explains Weather Pattern

IMD scientist Dr Shashi Kant, while speaking to ANI, said, "A western disturbance has been observed for the past 24 hours. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the northern Indian states of Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In the plains, there will be partly cloudy skies during the day along with very light rain. A drop of 2 degrees is expected in temperatures across the region. In Delhi, temperatures between 39 and 42 were recorded in the last 24 hours, with a maximum of 41.4 noted. This is 2-4 degrees above normal... Today, there is a likelihood of relief from the heat in northwest India. In central India, heatwave conditions may persist for the next 3 days, after which there will be a change in the weather..." (ANI)