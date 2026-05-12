Delhi Police filed two FIRs in Kirti Nagar after a security guard allegedly killed a stray dog and was then assaulted by an animal activist. Cases have been registered against both the guard and the activist, and an investigation is underway.

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with the alleged assault of a stray dog by a security guard in Kirti Nagar and the subsequent assault on the guard by an animal activist.

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Complaint over dog's death

According to police, a complaint was filed on May 8 by Tarun Ghai, a resident of Ramesh Nagar, alleging that on the evening of May 7, a guard identified as Vinod Paswan assaulted a stray dog with an iron rod in J Block, Kirti Nagar, causing severe injuries that later led to the dog's death. During the enquiry, it was stated by the complainant that the injured dog was first taken to a private veterinary doctor and later shifted to Najafgarh for treatment, where it died.

Activist accused of assault

It also came to light that an animal activist identified as Jasmeet Kaur had allegedly assaulted the guard in front of the Kirti Nagar police station during the course of the enquiry. The guard, Vinod Paswan, a resident of JJ Colony, Inderpuri, also filed a complaint in the matter. His medical examination was conducted at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital on May 11.

Police register two FIRs

Following a preliminary enquiry, the police registered FIR No. 104/26 dated May 11 under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the guard. Another case, FIR No. 105/26 dated May 11 under Sections 115(1) and 126 of the BNS, was registered on the complaint of the guard against Jasmeet Kaur and others. Investigation into both cases is underway. (ANI)