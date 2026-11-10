CTI estimates Delhi's Diwali firecracker sales at Rs 300 crore. Chairman Brijesh Goyal challenges the blame placed on firecrackers for pollution, pointing to stubble burning and urging for balanced, year-round scientific air quality management.

Delhi Firecracker Sales Amid Pollution Concerns

Firecracker sales in Delhi were estimated at around Rs 300 crore this Diwali, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal said on Tuesday, arguing that firecrackers were being unfairly blamed for the national capital's pollution and urging political parties to work together to address stubble burning and other sources of pollution. Speaking about the business during Diwali, Goyal said Delhi remained a major market for firecrackers, most of which are sourced from Sivakasi and other places. He said businesses would have been better placed to manage sales had permissions been granted earlier.

"Firecracker sales were good this Diwali, with business estimated at around Rs 300 crore. Delhi is a major market, although most firecrackers come from Sivakasi and other places. Earlier permission would have helped businesses manage sales better," he said.

Debate Over Pollution Sources

Goyal maintained that while firecrackers cause some smoke, their impact is temporary and other sources of pollution must also be addressed. "Firecrackers are being unfairly blamed for Delhi's pollution. While they do cause some smoke, their impact is temporary. Pollution levels are already high between October and January, even before Diwali, so stubble burning and other sources must also be addressed," he added.

In a letter dated November 10 addressed to political parties, CTI said it was opposed to pollution but argued against holding Diwali firecrackers entirely responsible for the city's poor air quality. It called for political parties to work with the Central government and find solutions to stubble burning in their respective states.

AQI Data and Industry Impact

The trade body questioned why Delhi recorded high pollution levels even before Diwali, pointing out that the air quality index (AQI) was between 350 and 400 on November 5, 6 and 7, while firecrackers were burst on November 8. "That pollution was caused by whom? No firecrackers were burst at that time," the letter said, arguing that the figures showed that firecrackers were not the sole cause of Delhi's pollution.

CTI also questioned the recurring rise in pollution levels between October and January and attributed it, in part, to stubble burning in neighbouring states. It urged political parties to focus on addressing the issue rather than targeting firecracker traders. Highlighting the economic impact of restrictions on the trade, CTI claimed that around 10 lakh people across the country were associated with the firecracker industry, from manufacturers in Sivakasi to small retailers in Delhi. It said many small traders invest throughout the year and depend on the 15-20 days around Diwali to earn their annual income. The organisation also said traders had invested in licensed stocks and green firecrackers, and argued that last-minute restrictions affected their investments and livelihoods.

CTI proposed a middle path of allowing fewer firecrackers, restricting their use to designated timings and promoting green firecrackers instead of imposing a complete ban. It also raised concerns about the impact of restrictions on children's festival celebrations. The letter further questioned what it described as selective restrictions on Hindu festivals in the name of environmental protection, citing Diwali, Holi, Chhath, Kanwar Yatra and Ganesh visarjan. It called for laws to be applied equally to all festivals and occasions.

Asking political parties to provide a guarantee that Delhi's AQI would not cross 300 between October and January if firecrackers were completely prohibited, CTI said the solution lay in year-round scientific and balanced pollution management. "We want clean air, businesses to continue, traditions to be preserved, children's happiness to remain and the law to be equal for everyone," the letter stated. The letter was signed by CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and other office-bearers of the organisation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)