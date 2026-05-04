A deadly fire in a Delhi residential building killed at least nine people. The blaze, possibly from an AC blast, spread quickly. Residents were trapped by critical safety flaws, including a single narrow staircase, malfunctioning smart locks, and iron grills on windows and balconies. A locked terrace door also blocked escape.

A devastating fire in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area has exposed serious safety lapses after at least nine people lost their lives in a residential building that turned into a deadly trap. The blaze broke out in the early hours of the morning, spreading rapidly through the four-storey structure and leaving residents with almost no escape routes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have been triggered by an air-conditioner blast or a short circuit, with flames quickly engulfing the second, third, and fourth floors. The building housed multiple families, many of whom were asleep when the fire began, worsening the impact of the tragedy.

Smart Locks, Single Exit Trapped Residents

The building’s design played a critical role in the high death toll. A single narrow staircase served as the only escape route for all flats, creating a bottleneck during evacuation.

On one floor, electronic smart door locks malfunctioned during the fire, jamming shut and trapping residents inside their homes. Rescue teams later found multiple victims unable to escape due to these locked doors.

Additionally, iron grills installed across windows and balconies—often used for safety and security—became fatal barriers. These cage-like structures prevented residents from jumping out or rescuers from entering quickly, significantly delaying evacuation efforts.

Also Read: Delhi fire: 9 dead in Vivek Vihar blaze; LG expresses deep grief

Locked Terrace, Sealed Balconies Worsened Crisis

In a desperate attempt to escape, some residents tried to reach the terrace, only to find it locked. With no alternate exits available, victims were overcome by smoke before flames reached them.

Further complicating rescue operations, balconies were sealed with protective nets, and the building was tightly packed between adjacent structures. Firefighters had to cut through grills and barriers to reach those trapped inside, losing precious time in the process.

Officials confirmed that around 10 to 15 people were rescued, but many others could not be saved due to the structural constraints and rapid spread of fire.

The tragedy has sparked renewed concerns over fire safety compliance in residential buildings across Delhi. Experts warn that features intended for security—such as iron grills and locked access points—can turn deadly during emergencies if not designed with evacuation in mind.

Also Read: Delhi fire: 9 dead in Shahdara; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia