To combat a severe heatwave, the Delhi Government has established 'Cooling Zones' in busy areas. Managed with DDMA, these camps provide ORS, water, fans, and resting spaces, offering the public immediate relief from the intense summer heat.

Amid a severe heatwave sweeping across the capital, the Delhi Government has set up 'Cooling Zones' in crowded areas, bus stands, and metro stations to provide much-needed relief to the public. The camps, managed with the support of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and Civil Defence volunteers, are helping people cope with the intense summer conditions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Relief Measures and Facilities

"At these centres, ORS water, normal water and cold drinking water are available. We also have coolers and fans. Due to the extreme heat, the Delhi Government has set up these Cooling Zones, and we are assisting in their operation. People can sit here and rest for 10 to 15 minutes," said Jeet Pal, a member of DDMA. Civil Defence and Delhi Police personnel are also ensuring smooth functioning at the sites.

"This facility has been provided by the government for the public. We have caps, ORS and cold water available for people. All basic facilities are here so that anyone can sit and take rest," said Uzma, a member of Civil Defence.

Public Welcomes Initiative

Citizens have welcomed the initiative, calling it a timely intervention during peak summer conditions. "This is a very good initiative. Delhi faces extreme heat and frequent heat waves. People are getting relief here with ORS, cold water and a place to sit for some time," said local resident Rehan Ali.

Another commuter, Uttam Singh, also appreciated the effort, saying, "We were passing by and saw this Cooling Zone. It is very useful for the public. People travelling on the road can rest here comfortably in the heat."

The initiative is emerging as a model of public service, offering immediate relief and basic first-aid support to those battling the harsh summer conditions in the city. (ANI)