Delhi electricity subsidy: October 31 is the last day to avail it; here's how to apply last minute

If you want to take a subsidy on your electricity bill in Delhi, then apply for it by October 31. Those who do not apply for the subsidy will have to pay their non-subsidised bills for October, but they can apply next month. Here's how you can avail the subsidy.

The deadline to apply for an electricity bill subsidy in Delhi is October 31. After that date, you won't be eligible for one. Up till Saturday, 33.35 lakh individuals have requested power subsidies. According to government officials, about 30% of electricity users and subsidy recipients have not yet applied for the power subsidy. The deadline to apply for a power subsidy for the month is October 31, according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement from last month.

Those who do not apply for the subsidy would be required to pay their non-subsidized bills, he had stated, although they can apply the next month. There are 58 lakh domestic power consumers in Delhi, of whom 47 lakh avail the subsidy.

Here's how to apply for subsidy for last month:

Step 1: Send a missed call to 7011311111 or a WhatsApp "Hi" message.

Step 2: An SMS link will be sent to the cellphone number you entered with BSES. Select the link.

Step 3: Complete and submit the form you were sent via the WhatsApp link.

Step 4: Another option is to scan the QR code included on the subsidy form that is included with the most recent BSES bill.

Step 5: Open the SMS link you got at the BSES-registered phone number.

Step 6: A notification verifying the existence of the subsidy on the bill will be sent to you.

The deadline for submitting requests to the government for power subsidies is not October 31. However, only those who choose to continue receiving the benefits of the subsidy as of October 1 have until October 31. You may still apply for a subsidy in November, but you will receive it starting from the day you submit the application rather than the prior one. If you do it on November 10, you will receive the subsidy starting that day; hence, the power used between November 1 and November 9 will not be reimbursed using the subsidy method.