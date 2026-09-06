Delhi Customs officials seized a diamond-studded gold bracelet valued at over Rs 1.07 crore from two Turkish nationals at Delhi's IGI Airport. The passengers arrived from Istanbul and were arrested under the Customs Act. Investigation is ongoing.

Delhi Customs officials have seized a diamond-studded gold bracelet worth over Rs 1.07 crore from two Turkish nationals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the department said.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs (Airport & General) said that on August 19, officers of Airport Customs Preventive intercepted two Turkish nationals who arrived from Istanbul on Flight 6E-12 at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport.

"Diamond-Studded Gold Bracelet Seized at IGI Airport. On 19.08.2026, officers of Airport Customs Preventive intercepted two Turkish nationals arriving from Istanbul (Flight 6E-12) at Terminal-3," Delhi Customs said. ✈️ Diamond-Studded Gold Bracelet Seized at IGI Airport On 19.08.2026, officers of Airport Customs Preventive intercepted two Turkish nationals arriving from Istanbul (Flight 6E-12) at Terminal-3. Detailed baggage and personal search led to recovery of one gold bracelet studded… pic.twitter.com/Q77D3k7uCv — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) September 6, 2026

Details of the Seizure

The department said that a detailed baggage and personal search led to the recovery of a gold bracelet studded with diamonds.

The bracelet was of 750 purity and weighed 87.5 grams, including approximately 50 carats or 10 grams of diamonds. The provisional value of the seized bracelet was assessed at Rs 1,07,86,301, it added.

"Precision search, high-value recovery," Delhi Customs said while sharing details of the seizure.

Arrests Made Under Customs Act

The bracelet was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and both passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the Act, the department said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)