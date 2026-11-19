A Delhi court has summoned Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to record her statement on January 16, 2027, regarding the 2025 attack on her at her official residence. Two accused, Rajeshbhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza, are currently facing trial.

Delhi Court Summons CM Rekha Gupta for Statement in Assault Case

A Delhi court summoned CM Rekha Gupta to record her statement in connection with the alleged attack on her during a Jan Sunvai at the camp office in Civil Lines in August 2025. She has been summoned to appear as a prosecution witness-cum-victim before Tis Hazari Court on January 16, 2027.

The alleged incident took place on August 20, 2025, during a Jan Sunvai at the CM's official residence. Police arrested Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya from the spot. Thereafter, his co-accused Tehsin Raza Sheikh was also arrested. Both accused, belonging to Rajkot, Gujarat, were charge-sheeted by Delhi Police and are facing trial at Tis Hazari Court on charges including attempt to murder.