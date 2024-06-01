Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi court reserves Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail, order to be pronounced on June 5

    Arvind Kejriwal is currently on interim bail in the case till June 1, which concludes today after the last phase of Lok Sabha polls will take place. The Delhi CM will have to surrender on Sunday.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order till June 5 in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking bail in a money laundering case connected to the alleged Delhi excise scam. Kejriwal is currently on interim bail in the case till June 1, which concludes today after the last phase of Lok Sabha polls will take place. The Delhi CM will have to surrender on Sunday.

    Kejriwal has appeared at Rouse Avenue Court with two separate bail requests. In the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case regarding the Delhi liquor scandal, the first petition concerns regular bail. The second one concerns his request for an extension of seven days on medical reasons in connection with his temporary bail application.

    ASG Raju said at the Rouse Avenue Court hearing that Arvind Kejriwal was only permitted to file a normal bail petition and was not permitted to file an interim bail extension plea due to the Supreme Court's ruling. The ED representative also noted that according to the top court’s order, bail is only applicable if the person is in custody, rendering an interim bail application invalid as the CM is currently not in custody.

    Additionally, according to the investigation team, Kejriwal has concealed information about the type of medical examination he must take.

    Kejriwal had previously filed a motion with the Supreme Court requesting a seven-day extension of his provisional release due to his need for certain medical tests, including a PET-CT scan. In his plea, he stated that he had dropped seven kg while incarcerated and that his ketone levels were "too high," which might be a sign of a significant medical condition.

    According to the registry, since the top court has granted Kejriwal the liberty to move the trial court if he wishes to obtain bail, he can move the plea to a trial court.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 4:06 PM IST
