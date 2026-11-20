A Delhi court has permitted a research scholar accused in a rape case to travel to the Czech Republic for post-doctoral research. The judge authorized the release of his passport, deeming the request for his scholarship work as genuine.

Delhi Court Allows Research Scholar Accused In Rape Case Travel Abroad

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court has allowed a research scholar, who has been charged in a rape case, to travel to the Czech Republic. The court also released his passport, allowing him to travel abroad for research purposes. He is doing a post-doctoral in the field of lithium cells and has been awarded a scholarship of 20 Lakh US dollars.

An FIR was lodged at the Vasant Kunj South Police Station based on a complaint filed by the victim. It alleged that accused met her through a matrimonial website and allegedly made physical relationship in April 2026. There was no promise to marry. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepti Devesh granted permission to the accused to travel abroad after noting that there was no such condition in the bail order of May 12, 2026 requiring the accused to take permission of the court to travel abroad. There was a direction to deposit the passport with the court.

"Accordingly, the present application is allowed with directions for release of passport to the accused against identification and acknowledgement, which passport shall be re-deposited by accused before court, in compliance of directions contained in order dated 12.05.2026 after accused returns from abroad. Accordingly, the application is disposed of," the court ordered on November 17. The court also noted that the accused travelled earlier also and he has a work permit for Czech Republic, which is required to be renewed. Therefore, the reason for travel is genuine and bona fide.

Advocate Vineet Jindal appeared for the accused and submitted that the accused is a research scholar and is pursuing his post-doctoral research. He is required to travel to the Czech Republic. He may be allowed to travel abroad, and his passport may be released, which is deposited with the court as per the conditions imposed in the bail order. It was also submitted that the accused was earlier also granted permission to travel abroad. He has a valid work permit for the Czech Republic. Delhi Police opposed the application by not giving no objection to it. While granting the bail, the court had imposed a condition that he shall surrender his passport to the court. (ANI)