    Delhi cop thrown into air after a bull attacks; watch horrifying video

    A viral video shows a bull standing on the side of a road and then attacking a policeman, as it throws him in the air. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    It is unusual to encounter stray bulls on the road. Generally, they do not attack, but it is always better to make a distance from them. However, a hair-raising video of a Delhi cop being attacked by a bull and tossed into the air has emerged on social media. This incident took place when the policeman was on duty in Sherpur Chowk in Dayalpur, New Delhi. The whole episode was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the area. 

    The video starts with the cop crossing a busy road while the bull arrives from another side. After crossing the street, the cop stopped and turned towards the bull's side. As the cop looked at his mobile phone, the bull suddenly turned violent and rushed towards the policeman, attacked the cop, and tossed him into the air. 

    The cop was identified as Gyan Singh, and soon after the incident, he was rushed to the nearest hospital by his associates. According to the available sources, the constable did not have any serious injury and was discharged from the hospital.

    After being shared online, the video has gone crazy viral on digital media platforms, and several netizens requested that the problem of stray cattle in Delhi be addressed. A user wrote, "punishment needed for the bull." Another person commented, "Punishment needed for the people who worship cows... But leave them on road."

