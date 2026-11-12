Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has criticized Congress for appointing MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam to key Manipur poll committees despite sexual harassment allegations, demanding accountability from top party leadership regarding women's safety.

Rekha Gupta Criticizes Congress Election Appointments

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday criticised the Congress over the appointment of MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam to key committees for the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections, questioning the party's commitment to women's dignity and demanding an explanation from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over the decision. Her remarks came after the Congress President approved the appointment of additional office-bearers for the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and the constitution of several committees, including the Pradesh Election Committee, Campaign Committee, Manifesto Committee, Media and Publicity Committee and Election Management Committee for the ensuing Assembly elections. Congress leader Ibobi Singh has been appointed Chairperson of the Pradesh Election Committee, with MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam named as a member. Lokeshwar Singh has been appointed Chairperson of the Campaign Committee, while Akoijam has also been included as a member. The Congress MP has additionally been named Co-Chairperson of the Manifesto Committee.

Allegations Against MP Akoijam

Reacting to the appointments, Gupta alleged that the Congress had appointed an MP facing serious allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment by female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to key positions in its election committees. "The double standards of the Congress, a party that claims to champion the dignity of women, have once again been exposed. It is truly shameful that while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi pretend to advocate for women's respect, they have appointed a Congress MP, accused by JNU female students of serious misconduct and sexual harassment, as a member of the party's campaign committee for the Manipur Assembly elections, and even as a co-chair of the manifesto committee. Priyanka Gandhi must explain: what compelled her to do this?" Gupta said.

Questions for Congress Leadership

Questioning the Congress over the appointment, the Chief Minister referred to the allegations and the registration of an FIR against the MP, asking how someone facing such accusations could be given responsibilities in the party's key election committees. "How can someone against whom an FIR has been registered, someone facing grave allegations of sexual harassment, become the face of the Congress, a member of its key committees, and a leader of its campaign? I ask: how can a party like the Congress, which fails to respect women and exhibits such duplicity, ever ensure respect for them? How will it deliver justice to the women of Manipur when such an individual leads its campaign committee?" she said.

Gupta also questioned Rahul Gandhi over the decision to appoint Akoijam as Co-Chairperson of the Manifesto Committee, alleging that the Congress leadership was compromising its stated position on women's dignity through such appointments. "Rahul Gandhi must answer: what was the compulsion behind his repeated attempts to 're-launch' the party that led him to appoint an individual—accused of misconduct against women and named in serious FIRs—as a co-chairperson of his campaign committee?" she said.

Court Proceedings and Police Action

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday disposed of the anticipatory bail plea of Manipur MP and JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam after Delhi Police said that it is not contemplating his immediate arrest. Police said in its fresh reply that if any new developments necessitate his arrest, then a seven-day notice will be given to him. Akoijam had approached the Delhi court for anticipatory bail in a sexual harassment case. 11 women students have levelled allegations against him. An FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station, and the matter is under investigation. (ANI)

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