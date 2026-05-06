Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units and the 'Heat Action Plan 2026' to combat the heatwave. The initiative includes relief vans, work restrictions for labourers, and safety measures for students and the public.

CM Launches Mobile Relief Units and Heat Action Plan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday launched a major summer safety initiative to combat the ongoing heatwave, flagging off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units across the national capital and unveiling the 'Heat Action Plan 2026.'

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Along with the new relief vans, she introduced the 'Heat Action Plan 2026,' which is a detailed guide on how the city will manage rising temperatures. The Chief Minister explained that the goal is to provide fast, direct support to people on the street rather than just announcing policies on paper.

Relief Stations on Wheels

These mobile units are essentially "relief stations on wheels" that will travel through every district in Delhi. They will be stationed in busy areas like bus stands, markets, and labour hubs from 11 am to 6 pm daily. Each van carries a large tank of chilled water, first-aid kits, and health supplies like ORS packets, cotton towels, and caps. To keep things running smoothly, over 100 volunteers have been assigned to hand out these items to anyone in need.

Protecting Workers and Students

A huge part of this year's plan focuses on protecting people who work or study outdoors. The government has ordered that outdoor construction work should stop between 1 pm and 4 pm to protect labourers from the harshest sun. For students, schools have introduced a 'Water Bell' system, which is a special alarm that reminds children to stop and drink water regularly. Afternoon assemblies and outdoor sports have also been cancelled to keep kids safe and hydrated.

Healthcare Preparedness and Long-Term Goals

The city's healthcare system is also bracing for the heat. More than 339 health centres and hospitals have set up dedicated "cool rooms" and stocked up on ice packs and medicines specifically for heatstroke patients. Beyond just immediate help, the government is looking at the long-term by planting more trees and building better water dispensers in public buildings. They are urging residents to stay indoors when possible and use the 112 helpline if they see someone struggling with the heat.

The 'Garmi Se Jung' Campaign

Ultimately, the 'Garmi Se Jung' (War Against Heat) campaign is about making sure no one is left behind during the extreme summer months. By combining emergency relief vans with strict workplace rules and better medical care, the Delhi Government aims to keep the city running safely. The Chief Minister emphasised that protecting the health of every citizen--from street vendors to senior citizens--is the top priority for the administration this year.