Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Diwali Bazaar 2026, praising the skill of visually impaired artisans while urging citizens to support their products to boost self-reliance and confidence within the community at this annual event.

Delhi CM Inaugurates Annual Diwali Bazaar

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the popular ‘Diwali Bazaar 2026’ at the Blind Relief Association premises in the national capital. CM Gupta visited various stalls, made purchases and appreciated the handmade products crafted by visually impaired individuals, encouraging them to showcase their skills.

Focusing on Inclusivity and Support

Promoting Economic Empowerment

CM Gupta said, "A person’s physical challenges should never come in the way of their talent, abilities or dreams. Visually impaired citizens, too, possess immense skills, creativity and the ability to become self-reliant. What is needed is for society to recognise their talent, encourage them and support their economic empowerment by purchasing their products. The Delhi Government is also continuously working to make the capital’s infrastructure fully accessible, ensuring that persons with disabilities can lead a life of dignity and enjoy equal opportunities."

While shopping at the Diwali Bazaar, the Chief Minister said that decorative and utility items required for Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan would also be purchased from the fair this year. "Products made by visually impaired artisans and young people reflect their hard work, artistry and creativity. Buying these products is not just about shopping; it is also a way of strengthening the confidence and self-reliance of these talented individuals," she added. She appealed to the people of Delhi to visit the Diwali Bazaar, purchase its products and play their part in encouraging the talent of visually impaired individuals.

Highlighting Independent Initiatives

The Chief Minister also visited ‘Cafe Mast’, run by visually impaired youth associated with the organisation, and had a meal. "The cafe is managed by young people associated with the organisation’s Multi-Skill Training Programme. They independently handle all responsibilities, from preparing food to customer service and transactions. The Chief Minister appreciated their confidence and efficiency," CM stated.

The Diwali Bazaar, organised by the Blind Relief Association, has been an important part of Delhi’s Diwali tradition for more than 45 years. This year, the seven-day bazaar is being held from October 30 to November 5, with more than 250 stalls. (ANI)