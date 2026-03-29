Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attended the 'Yashotsav 2026' closing ceremony, awarding Rs 15 crore to sports players and laptops to 1200 meritorious students. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to nurturing young talent in the national capital.

CM Rekha Gupta Honours Students, Players at 'Yashotsav 2026'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the closing ceremony of the valedictory function 'Yashotsav 2026' at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. At the event, sports players were awarded Rs 15 crore under the 'CM Sports Promotion Scheme', laptops were provided to 1200 meritorious students, and 222 meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th with excellent performance were honoured.

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'Delhi stands with you': CM to Young Achievers

Sharing glimpses from the event on X, Gupta highlighted the government's commitment to nurturing young talent. In her post, she congratulated the awardees and reaffirmed support for sports in Delhi. "Just as grand as the Yashotsav closing ceremony program is the bright future of Delhi. These young students of Delhi are our tomorrow, and today we had the privilege of honouring their achievements. The moment I reach among the children, my heart fills up on its own... Here, every face is a story, every effort is a dream, and every dream is a new beginning in itself. Today, from this platform, the promising players of the Delhi Sports Mahakumbh were honoured. In this grand event that lasted for the past month, thousands of children played with a full heart, learned, and pushed themselves forward. Some achieved victory, while others made themselves even stronger," she wrote on X.

"Under the 'Chief Minister Sports Promotion Scheme,' players were given an amount of ₹15 crore, and 1200 meritorious students were provided with laptops. Additionally, 222 meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th and 34 schools with excellent performance were also honoured. Dream big and put your full strength into realising them--Delhi stands with you. Best wishes to all of you. On this occasion, Cabinet colleague Shri Ashish Sood ji, along with other dignitaries, were present," she added.

CM Inaugurates International Film Festival of Delhi

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the red carpet event of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. IFFD 2026 opened to a full house, marking a high-energy start to one of the capital's largest cinematic gatherings. The opening ceremony saw the presence of notable Bollywood dignitaries, including Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, among other cinema stalwarts. (ANI)