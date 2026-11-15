Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other leaders conveyed warm wishes for Chhath Puja. The state government has set up over 1,400 ghats across the capital, ensuring convenient arrangements for devotees observing the sacred four-day festival.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Extends Warm Greetings for Chhath Puja Festival

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday extended warm Chhath Puja wishes to the residents of the national capital, praying for the fulfilment of the prayers of all devotees observing the fast and wishing happiness, prosperity, and good health for every family. In a post on X, CM Gupta asserted that the tradition of offering prayers to the setting sun is a wonderful symbol of gratitude toward nature.

"Heartfelt greetings to all devotees on the evening offering of the sacred festival of Chhath Puja, a great celebration of popular faith. Our tradition of offering prayers to the setting sun is a wonderful symbol of gratitude toward nature and the noble values of our eternal culture. We pray to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar that all those observing the fast may have their prayers fulfilled and that every family may be blessed with happiness, prosperity and good health," said CM Gupta.

Alongside CM Gupta, other political leaders also extended Chhath Puja wishes. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal prayed to Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya Dev to fulfil all heartfelt wishes of the devotees and fill their homes with happiness. "On this sacred occasion of the evening offering, I extend my heartfelt wishes to you and your entire family for the grand festival of Chhath.May Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya Dev fulfill all your heartfelt wishes and fill your home and courtyard with happiness," said Kejriwal.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wished devotees and every family peace, prosperity, good health, and happiness. "Heartfelt wishes for Chhath Puja, the grand festival of sun worship, faith, gratitude toward nature, and social harmony. May Chhath Puja bring peace, prosperity, good health and happiness to every family. Heartfelt wishes and congratulations for Chhath Puja," said Choudhary.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Shasthi), observed to express gratitude to the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for good health, prosperity, and longevity. This year, the celebrations are being held from November 13 to 16. Ahead of the festival, the Delhi Government has made extensive arrangements for devotees at more than 1,400 Chhath ghats across the capital. Special arrangements have been made for the evening prayers and offerings to the setting sun on Sunday and the worship of the rising sun on Monday morning, the release said. "These include major ghats along the Yamuna as well as the grand 11-km-long Chhath ghat developed along the Munak Canal in North Delhi. The ghat has been developed keeping in mind the convenience of devotees and the traditions associated with the festival. Arrangements have been made at the ghats for cleanliness, lighting, security, drinking water, toilets, changing rooms for women and other essential facilities. The government aims to ensure that devotees can observe the festival with full devotion and without inconvenience," it added.