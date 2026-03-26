Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated Kanya Pujan by distributing bicycles to 1,000 girl students. She launched the 'Vidyavahini' scheme to help girls from ninth grade onwards travel to school, ensuring they can complete their education without obstacles.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday performed Kanya Pujan in Pitampura and distributed bicycles to around 1,000 girl students from nine schools. She expressed her commitment to ensuring that every girl in the national capital can complete her education without any obstacles.

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CM Pledges to Remove Obstacles in Girls' Education

Speaking to the media, Delhi CM said, "Every daughter in Delhi can complete her education without any hindrance, complete her schooling, graduate, and become what she wants to be. The government will work to remove all obstacles in her way. Many daughters often faced difficulties travelling from school to home and back. Through this Vidyavahini, I will provide bicycles to every girl in the ninth grade so that she can travel to and from school throughout her ninth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth school years...This is the form of Durga, this is the form of Saraswati."

The CM also praised the girls as forms of Durga and Saraswati, emphasising their potential to bring glory to the city and the country. "They will bring glory to this city and our country in the times to come. On behalf of the government, I salute each of my daughters and bless them profusely. May she move ahead and progress greatly, may she become who she wants to be. The government will provide her with every comfort and facility so that she can complete her education," she said.

Gupta Slams Kejriwal Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Allegations

Further, she slammed former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations regarding the construction of a 'Sheesh Mahal' with public funds. "You all were waiting for the 'Sheesh Mahal' for a long time; you all can see it (video posted by Delhi BJP), misdeeds of Kejriwal, with the money of the public, he built this 'Sheesh Mahal' and crossed all limits of corruption," she said.

Kanya Pujan: A Symbol of Divine Feminine Energy

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of Kanya Pujan, praising daughters as symbols of strength and divine blessings. In a post on X, CM Gupta wrote, "Daughters are symbols of good fortune, embodiments of strength, and the sacred blessings of a mother. On this sacred occasion of Kanya Pujan today, worshipping daughters filled my heart with profound emotion. Durga Ashtami teaches us that every daughter embodies the radiant form of the primordial divine energy. Their affection and honour infuse life with purity and auspiciousness." बेटियां सौभाग्य हैं, शक्ति हैं, और मां का पावन आशीर्वाद हैं। आज कन्या पूजन के इस पावन अवसर पर बेटियों का पूजन कर मन अत्यंत भावविभोर हो उठा। दुर्गा अष्टमी हमें यह अनुभव कराती है कि हर बेटी में आदिशक्ति का उज्ज्वल स्वरूप विद्यमान है। उनका स्नेह, उनका सम्मान, जीवन को पवित्रता और… pic.twitter.com/AZxYvSUK1E — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) March 26, 2026

"This is my prayer to the Mother: May she continue to shower her grace upon all, may the light of happiness and prosperity spread in every home, and may the love of daughters forever illuminate our lives. Millions of salutations at the feet of the Mother," the post read.

Kanya Pujan is an important ritual performed during the Navratri festival, especially on the eighth (Ashtami) or ninth (Navami) day. It symbolises respect for feminine power (Shakti) and the belief that young girls embody the form of Goddess Durga. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. (ANI)