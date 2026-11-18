Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights child welfare initiatives, including the ANMOL programme, 611 Samarth Hubs, Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, nutrition support for 90,000 children and round-the-clock protection.

In order to create a strong future, the government of Delhi, run by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has many schemes in place to improve infants’ health, children’s nutrition, education, financial security for girls and child protection.

Improving newborn health, children’s development, financial empowerment for girls, and nutrition for around 90,000 children are some priorities in the government. In addition to this, to support children in challenging or unsafe situations, a 24/7 child protection service has been put in place.

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Newborn Health

Throughout the first few months of a child’s life, they are very vulnerable. Therefore the ANMOL scheme has been put into place in order to improve infant care.

Regular monitoring, quick access to treatment and good healthcare in the early stages of life will allow early identification of any potential health issues. This therefore helps children to develop properly in a healthy way.

Samarth Hubs (611)

There are 611 Samarth Hubs in Delhi to support development in children.

These hubs are especially important for children from deprived backgrounds. Good support in the form of advice, support and enabling children to develop their skills have been prioritised in this scheme.

Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana

This scheme provides financial support for girls.

Families are encouraged to invest in their daughter’s future through education. Providing financial support reduces challenges that families may face, and encourages them to value their daughter’s education and independence.

As a result of this scheme, greater gender equality and women empowerment can be achieved.

Nutrition for Approximately 90,000 Children

The government of Delhi has also focused on providing nutritional support for around 90,000 children.

Providing adequate nutrition in children is important so that they can grow well, have good immunities, and acquire knowledge effectively. Without enough nutrition, children may struggle to develop appropriately.

By providing nutrition, children, particularly those in vulnerable households, will have better access to the required nutrition.

24/7 Child Protection for Vulnerable Children

Another priority within this scheme is providing support to vulnerable children. If children are being mistreated, neglected, exploited, or facing difficulty in life, the 24/7 child protection service aims to support them.

This should mean that children can be supported quickly, if they are unable to ask for help themselves.

Overall, it can be seen that many key aspects of children’s lives are being prioritised by the government of Delhi. However, the long term effectiveness of these schemes depends on them being well implemented, closely monitored, and that children and families who would benefit from them most are receiving the support.